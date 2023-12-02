DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KONKRETE JUNGLE LA (D&B/Jungle Monthly)

Heartbeat
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Konkrete Jungle LA coming to you from a brand new location in the heart of downtown LA! December 2nd we got another stacked lineup with support from some of the dopest DJs in the city!

We're also bringing out east coast turntablist and jungle bad man Elzw...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Koncrete Jungle & Heartbeat.

Venue

Heartbeat

1325 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.