DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Contra Blues

Sala Clamores
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

¡Lo han vuelto a hacer damas y caballeros!

Tras celebrar su 15 aniversario con un disco recopilatorio donde revisitaban algunos de sus temas más celebrados y acompañados en cada uno de una colaboración de lujo, A Contra Blues lanza su siguiente álbum que...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

A Contra Blues

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.