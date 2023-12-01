DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Subcontinental Synthesis

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An evening of South Asian electronic music and discussions to accompany the launch of Subcontinental Synthesis, a new publication edited by Paul Purgas exploring the history of India’s first electronic music studio founded at the National Institute of Desi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

Lineup

Paul Purgas

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:00 pm
