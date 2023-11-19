DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Service w/ TX Emo Club and The Atx Drinker

Higher Ground
Sun, 19 Nov, 2:00 pm
DJAustin
Free
About

We are taking back Sunday! Dive deep into your emo vibes, and enjoy $6 mixed shots all day. Free with RSVP

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Higher Ground, TX Emo Club, & The ATX Drinker

Venue

Higher Ground

720 Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

