PWRUP, Mega Infinity, The Best of the Worst + more

Massapequa VFW Hall
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$19.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, January 27th

PWRUP

Mega Infinity (EP Release Show)

The Best of the Worst

Eric Daino

The Going Rate

@ Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Blvd, Massapequa NY

6 PM

All Ages

$15 ADV

$20 DOS

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

1
PWRUP, Megawave Infinity, The Best of the Worst and 1 more

Venue

Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Boulevard, Massapequa, New York 11758, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

