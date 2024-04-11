Top track

Jaguar Sun - Forever and More

Jaguar Sun + Junior

Green Door Store
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£14.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jaguar Sun is a solo project created by multi-instrumentalist Chris Minielly, now performing live with a full band. Weaving together inspiration from artists such as Real Estate, Youth Lagoon, and Fruit Bats, Minielly creates dreamy, pop based soundscapes...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by TEG Europe.

Lineup

Jaguar Sun, Junior

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

