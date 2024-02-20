Top track

Pet Rock

L'Rain

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Multi-instrumentalist, composer, performer and curator L’Rain (Taja Cheek) returns with her third album I Killed Your Dog. Over-writing themes of grief and identity that informed her previous work, I Killed Your Dog considers what it means to hurt the peop...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

L'Rain

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

