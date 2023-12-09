Top track

Mo Juice

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Eclectrik! Lewisland, Father Chocolate & The Merrymaker, Nnic

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mo Juice
Got a code?

About

⚡ Eclectrik! return with another stunning line-up featuring Funk, Soul, Alt Pop and Soulful sounds from very special guests Lewisland, Father Chocolate & The Merrymaker and Nnic.

After the live music, Ecletrik resident DJs Jason Lueng and Russ Jones will...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.

Lineup

Lewisland

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs