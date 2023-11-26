Top track

Adrian Sherwood - Ancora - Dub Version

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adrian Sherwood Time Boom x The Upsetter Sessions

Band on the Wall
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Adrian Sherwood - Ancora - Dub Version
Got a code?

About

For more than three decades, Adrian Sherwood has been consistently breaking new ground and his name is celebrated by anyone with any interest in dub, reggae, post-punk, industrial, bass music and experimentalism. As the founder of the cult and fiercely ind...

10+ U16's accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Band on the Wall.

Lineup

Adrian Sherwood

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.