Top track

Monde UFO - Lowered Shelf

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Laena Myers, Monde UFO, Harry The Nightgown, Delanova

Zebulon
Mon, 27 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Monde UFO - Lowered Shelf
Got a code?

About

Laena Myers, Monde UFO, Harry The Nightgown, Delanova

Laena Myers’ punk background of guitar-based songwriting merges with her classical/experimental roots and love of ballads, leading to a depth of emotion that cuts to the heart of even the most hardened...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Ipsilon, LLC dba Zebulon.

Lineup

1
Laena Myers-Ionita, Monde UFO, Delanova and 1 more

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.