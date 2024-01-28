DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chapter 162 - THE LIGHT OF THE DRAGON

Electric Ballroom
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 3:00 pm
TheatreLondon
PROGRESS WRESTLING's first show of 2024, and what better way to acknowledge the Year of the Dragon than by announcing the return of GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS back to PROGRESS.

It's Old PROGRESS vs New PROGRESS, as the...

ALL WELCOME with under 14's to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by PROGRESS Wrestling.

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open2:00 pm
