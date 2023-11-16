DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sambrooks Brewery Comedy : Tony Law & more

Sambrook's Brewery Tap
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thursday 16th November 2023 Sambrooks Comedy @ Sambrooks Brewery Wandsworth SW18 Collywobblers Comedy Presents.... Line-Up : Tony Law, Michael Akadiri ,Chris Read , Estefania Baha Plus Special Guest TBC & host Sion James

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.

Lineup

Tony Law, Michael Akadiri, Estefania Baha and 2 more

Venue

Sambrook's Brewery Tap

1 Bellwether Lane, The Ram Quarter, 40 Ram St, London SW18 1UR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

