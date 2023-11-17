Top track

Marisa Anderson w/ Cam Gilmour

The Monkey House
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Waking Windows presents

Marisa Anderson w/ Cam Gilmour (Duo)

Friday - November 17

Doors TBA / Show TBA

$15 adv

21+ / Limited 18+ before 9pm

Marisa Anderson channels the history of the guitar and stretches the boundaries of tradition. Her deeply origi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Waking Windows.

Lineup

Marisa Anderson

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

