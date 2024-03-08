Top track

The Surfrajettes, McCharmlys

recordBar
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Surfrajettes are a four-piece instrumental combo from Toronto, ON, Canada. Since forming in late 2015, the band has charmed audiences with their clever mix of psychedelic rock and reverb-drenched surf music, sky-high beehives, go-go boots, and eyeliner...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

The Surfrajettes

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

