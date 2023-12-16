Top track

S.H.I.T. - Feeding Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

S.H.I.T.mas 10 Yr Anniversary

The Velvet Underground
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
Selling fast
CA$42.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

S.H.I.T. - Feeding Time
Got a code?

About

This is it. We're marking 10 years of celebration on the calendar, by getting many friends together to celebrate the holidays. S.H.I.T., Iron Lung, Glue, Dark Thoughts, Delco MFs, K.O.S., Puffer & Calamity. One night only!

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Lineup

2
S.H.I.T., Iron Lung, Glue and 2 more

Venue

The Velvet Underground

508 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.