Pub Quiz

Sebright Arms
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
£6.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ITS QUIZ TIME..

Team tickets are £6 (max of 6 persons per team). Starts 7:30pm.

1ST PRIZE IS £50 BAR TAB. FREE LOADED FRIES FOR EACH TEAM THAT ENTERS.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

