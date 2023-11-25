DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Burthffff+Juck&xx.Buio+Vama3000 - 0331 x Gagarin

Circolo Gagarin
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBusto Arsizio
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🔴 Per accedere al Circolo Gagarin è necessario essere in possesso della tessera ARCI. È possibile presentare domanda di tesseramento scaricando l'app "ARCI" (link: https://tessera-arci.it/), completando la registrazione e versando la quota (10€) al Circol...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione di promozione sociale 26per1.

Lineup

xx.buio, Juck

Circolo Gagarin

Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

