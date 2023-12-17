DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PARLAMI PER SEMPRE
La festa dei Sick Tamburo
Domenica 17 dicembre si terrà, al Capitol di Pordenone, la seconda edizione di "Parlami per sempre", un concerto speciale dei Sick Tamburo che vedrà la partecipazione di diversi ospiti della scena musicale ita...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.