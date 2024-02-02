DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peter Evans' Being and Becoming ft. Craig Taborn

Solar Myth
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ars Nova Workshop presents the inventive trumpeter Peter Evans, a master of extended technique , and his new quartet Being & Becoming, at Solar Myth on February 2.

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
