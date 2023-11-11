Top track

Audiophiles: Toxic Synergy 2023

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$41.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

19+ to enter, 21+ to drink!

NO RE-ENTRY

This is an 19+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.

Lineup

Matrix & Futurebound

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

