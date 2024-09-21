DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Metal Hall of Fame inductee ‘BLAZE BAYLEY’ is a singer/songwriter born 29th May 1963 in Birmingham, England.
Having started his professional career in ‘WOLFSBANE’ (1984), he was elevated to global heights when he joined ‘IRON MAIDEN’ with whom he released...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs