Tell No Lies - Medea/Levante

Tell No Lies

Binario69
Wed, 22 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
From €7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Tell No Lies - Medea/Levante
About

Binario69 meets Bologna Jazz Festival 2023

La musica di Tell No Lies si snoda tra incendiari frangenti improvvisativi ed abrasivi incastri melodici, proposti in modo coraggioso e autentico da un quintetto i cui musicisti contribuiscono ad alimentare la sc...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ozono Factory Aps.

Lineup

Tell No Lies

Venue

Binario69

Via De' Carracci 69/7d, 40129 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

