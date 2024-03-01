Top track

L'Officina della Camomilla - Agata Brioches

L’Officina della Camomilla

Latteria Molloy
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsBrescia
€23

About

L’Officina della Camomilla in concerto in Latteria Molloy con il loro Dreamcore Club Tour

La band ha pubblicato il 28 aprile scorso DANDY CANDY, il nuovo singolo, che segna il ritorno discografico di uno dei progetti culto del panorama alternativo italian...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Latteria Molloy.

Lineup

L'officina della camomilla

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

