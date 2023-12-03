DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

2023 Wammie Award Winners Showcase Concert

Songbyrd
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kick off The Washington Area Music Awards (the "Wammies") Season with a showcase concert featuring a diverse lineup of 2023 Award Winners! Artist lineup to be announced soon but know that it will feature some of the very best that the DMV has to offer!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Songbyrd.

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

