DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

COOL CONTEST RECORDS PRESENTS : HOUSING CRISIS

Heartbeat
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HOUSING CRISIS

Description:

Remember the clubs that used to be around?

Remember the days when it used to be something else?

We don’t

But we hear stories

Scenes getting pushed out, priced out, sold out

Just another “fuck you”

the Housing Crisis does...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cool Contest Records + American Dance Syndicate + Heartbeat.

Lineup

Colin James

Venue

Heartbeat

1325 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.