DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zhu

1720
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$59.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Insomniac Presents

BLACKLIZT

Grace Afterparty

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Insomniac
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Zhu

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
854 capacity

