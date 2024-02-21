Top track

Frankie Rose Vs SRSQ

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After spending nearly two decades establishing herself across New York and Los Angeles independent music circles, Frankie Rose returns with a fresh form, aesthetic, and purpose embodied in her new album Love As Projection. Celebrated by countless critical...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH

Lineup

srsq, Frankie Rose

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

