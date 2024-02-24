DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Magic Mod

The Albion Rooms
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rock'n'Roll's favourite magician. Having toured with Paul weller, The Libertines, Rev, Pete Doherty, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Shaun Ryder & Alan McGee... Member of The Magic Circle The Magic Mod is returning to Margate for special one off performance...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Albion Rooms.

Lineup

Venue

The Albion Rooms

31 Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2HL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.