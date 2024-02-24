DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rock'n'Roll's favourite magician. Having toured with Paul weller, The Libertines, Rev, Pete Doherty, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Shaun Ryder & Alan McGee... Member of The Magic Circle The Magic Mod is returning to Margate for special one off performance...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.