Starbath, Little Fuss, Wyn Doran & The White Light

Askew Bar & Lounge
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a killer night of music with Starbath, Little Fuss and Wyn Doran & The White Light!!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Alchemy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Little Fuss, StarBath

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

