Top track

London Grammar - Sights - Dennis Ferrer Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shenin Amara + Friends Payback Party

E1
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After a huge year, Shenin Amara throws a payback party with many industry favourites at the Capital's premier warehouse space, E1. Cheap tickets on this site.

Shenin Amara + industry guests

Last entry 3am • Physical Photo ID is essential

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shenin Amara.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

SHENIN AMARA

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

