Shannon Shaw

Zebulon
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Shannon Shaw

Shannon Shaw, the captivating vocalist, bassist, and founder of Shannon & the Clams, valiantly strikes out on her own, gracing us with her first solo album, Shannon In Nashville. In a nod to Dusty Springfield’s 1969 classic Dusty in Memphis,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Shannon Shaw

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

