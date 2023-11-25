DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come and join us for at our Afrohouse Xperience party! We will end this season with a party dedicated to all types of Afro Electronic sounds.
So "LET's" party and celebrate our AFRO HOUSE XPERIENCE series for the last time of this year. 🪩✨
With sounds l...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.