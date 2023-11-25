DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Afrohouse Xperience

Badehaus Berlin
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyBerlin
Come and join us for at our Afrohouse Xperience party! We will end this season with a party dedicated to all types of Afro Electronic sounds.

So "LET's" party and celebrate our AFRO HOUSE XPERIENCE series for the last time of this year. 🪩✨

With sounds l...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Freak de l’Afrique UG.

Badehaus Berlin

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open11:30 pm

