Top track

Hope - LOCK-IN

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fat Freddy's Drop + Channel One - Locus Festival 2024

Masseria Ferragnano
Wed, 7 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsLocorotondo
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hope - LOCK-IN
Got a code?

About

Tornano sul palco del Locus festival i FAT FREDDY'S DROP, la band che imposto la Nuova Zelanda sulla mappa della buona musica internazionale. Straordinari dal vivo, per il ventennale del Locus presentano un nuovo album, con la loro caldissima mistura di so...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Fat Freddy's Drop, Channel One

Venue

Masseria Ferragnano

Via Cisternino, 282, 70010 Locorotondo BA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.