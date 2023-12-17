DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Thumping Tommys

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
Free
The Thumping Tommys come to Hoots!

The London-based Folk / Bluegrass / Americana band has toured extensively throughout the UK and Europe, captivating audiences with a heady brew of barn-storming, blues-infused Irish, American and English folk music.

Don...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

The Thumping Tommys

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

