Top track

Relación - Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reggaeton party sur les toits de paris

Tout Le Monde en Parle
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Relación - Remix
Got a code?

About

Reggaeton party sur les toits de paris

Tous les samedis de 23h à 5 h00

50% reggaeton ,50 % généraliste

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Tout le monde en parle
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Tout Le Monde en Parle

4 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.