DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's 15 years since everyone's favourite singalong movie, Mamma Mia, was released so we're throwing a special anniversary party at Fromage featuring an extra dose of tracks from the movie and other ABBA classics
As well as ABBA you can also expect anythin...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.