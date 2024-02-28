DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Go Ahead and Die: Unhealthy Mechanisms Tour 2024

recordBar
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$30.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Go Ahead And Die is the new band featuring vocalist and guitarist Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, etc.), guitarist and bassist Igor Amadeus Cavalera, and drummer Zach Coleman (Khemmis, Black Curse).

According to their label Nuclear Blast, the...

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Bodybox, Go Ahead and Die

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.