Top track

Juan Atkins - Track Ten

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Juan Atkins

H0l0
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Juan Atkins - Track Ten
Got a code?

About

Closing out the year just like how we rang it in, The Godfather of Techno is coming back to H0l0 on Saturday, December 9th with Analog Soul!!!

This is an 21+ event

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

Juan Atkins, Analog Soul

Venue

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.