DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed in the South Bronx, ESG is a band that blends punk, hip-hop and funk to create their signature sound. With James Brown-inspired vocals and “economical drumming, tersely phrased bass, and…sometimes even surf-y guitar parts”, the band describe their s
Read more
This exclusive UK performance is a rare opportunity to catch one of the most important female/DIY acts of all time in their native environment, the live stage.
The Scroggins sisters' unique sound as Emerald, Sapphire & Gold, or ESG, immediately spread rig...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.