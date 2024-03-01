Top track

ESG (Live Show + Documentary Premiere)

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About ESG

Formed in the South Bronx, ESG is a band that blends punk, hip-hop and funk to create their signature sound. With James Brown-inspired vocals and “economical drumming, tersely phrased bass, and…sometimes even surf-y guitar parts”, the band describe their s Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

This exclusive UK performance is a rare opportunity to catch one of the most important female/DIY acts of all time in their native environment, the live stage.

The Scroggins sisters' unique sound as Emerald, Sapphire & Gold, or ESG, immediately spread rig...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ESG

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

