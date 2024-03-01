Top track

ESG - You're No Good

ESG

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
£38.50

Event information

ESG began life when the mother of the Scroggins sisters, afraid of the life of crime and drugs that awaited them on the streets of 70s Bronx, NY, presented her daughters with some basic instruments and encouraged them to make music together to keep them bu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

ESG

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

