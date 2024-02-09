Top track

Gen and the Degenerates - Girl God Gun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AAA: Gen and the Degenerates

Signature Brew Haggerston
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gen and the Degenerates - Girl God Gun
Got a code?

About

Access All Areas presents Gen and the Degenerates live at Signature Brew Haggerston, a promotion with Signature Brew and Marshall Agency. One of the most raucous and energetic rock bands emerging on the scene right now we can't wait for you to be blown awa...

Access All Areas x Signature Brew

Lineup

Gen & the Degenerates

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.