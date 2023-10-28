DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MVSON: Halloween In City Afterhours

Canvas
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsManchester
£25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MVSON take over Canvas straight after Halloween In The City with Mason Collective B2B Special Guests all night long

This is an 18+ event

Presented by MVSON Collective.

Lineup

Mason Collective

Venue

Canvas

3 Symphony Park, Manchester, M1 7FS, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

