SSLA (Vinyl Only) x MARBLE x Midnight Lovers

630 S Anderson Street
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
About

Tickets available at the door.

For more details follow our IG @sunday.sessions.la | @midnightloversla | @lamrbl

We are super exicted to announce our next night - collaboration Sunday Sessions x MARBLE x Midnight Lovers! Join us for an epic night of under...

Presented by Sunday Sessions.

Lineup

2
Krane, Highkin, Bruno Schmidt and 2 more

Venue

630 S Anderson Street

630 South Anderson Street, Los Angeles, California 90023, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

