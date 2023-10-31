DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Local Elysium: Terror Club

Spazio Diaz
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TERROR CLUB

Ticket + FREE DRINK

31st October from 23pm till VERY LATE @spaziodiaz_milano in Piazza Diaz 5, Milano (Duomo).

Prepare for a night of pure terror and chaos, where the veil between our world and the supernatural is at its thinnest. Terror Cl...

Presented by MADE IN ITALY SRL.

Lineup

RESA, Simon Ricci

Venue

Spazio Diaz

Piazza Armando Diaz 5, 20123 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.