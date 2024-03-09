Top track

Jai Wolf, Luttrell - Lose My Mind (feat. Mr Gabriel) [Luttrell Remix]

Luttrell

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Luttrell's first London Headline set.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FreeFromSleep.

Lineup

1
Luttrell , My Friend, Carina Lawrence and 1 more

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

