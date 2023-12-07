Top track

La Lune

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Billie Marten

O2 Academy Leicester
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLeicester
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Lune
Got a code?

About

The awesome Billie Marten returns to Leicester.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Cookie.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Billie Marten

Venue

O2 Academy Leicester

Percy Gee Building, Leicester LE1 7RD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1450 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.