DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Después de un período de reflexión, vuelve a los escenarios la banda más divertida de la escena soul madrileña. La misma intensidad, idénticas ganas de hacerte bailar, pero con sorprendentes novedades que harán que la espera haya merecido la pena
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.