Reverendo Brown

Sala Clamores
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Después de un período de reflexión, vuelve a los escenarios la banda más divertida de la escena soul madrileña. La misma intensidad, idénticas ganas de hacerte bailar, pero con sorprendentes novedades que harán que la espera haya merecido la pena

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Reverendo Brown

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

