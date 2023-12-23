DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The 18th Annual Eve Eve Benefit Show

Icehouse
Sat, 23 Dec, 6:00 pm
From $16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

6PM DOORS // 7:30PM SHOWTIME // $12 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $17 AT THE DOOR

For the past 17 years, Consolation Champ has played a benefit show on December 23rd, reuniting with many musical friends to celebrate the season and raise money for Twin Cities non-p***...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Icehouse!
Lineup

Joey Ryan & The Inks

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

