DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sindhu Vee brings her critically-acclaimed, sell-out tour show, Alphabet, to The Bill Murray as she warms up for the filming of her next stand up special.
Sindhu has stormed Live at the Apollo (twice) and appeared on all of the top comedy TV shows, includ...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.