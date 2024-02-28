Top track

Pair Of Wings

Frankie Rose + SRSQ

Supersonic Records
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FRANKIE ROSE

Après avoir passé près de vingt ans à s'imposer dans les milieux de la musique indépendante de New York et de Los Angeles, Rose réapparaît six ans plus tard avec une forme, une esthétique et une éthique nouvelles. Célébrée au fil des ans pour...

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

srsq, Frankie Rose

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

